Indore Seeks ₹110 Crore To Tackle Summer Water Crisis, CM Mohan Yadav Gives In-Principle Nod To Fill Yashwant Sagar With Narmada Water | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Indore receiving nearly 40% less rainfall than normal during the monsoon, the state government and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) have stepped up preparations to tackle a possible water crisis next summer.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has sought Rs 110 crore in special assistance from the state government for strengthening the city's water supply arrangements.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed Indore's water availability and summer preparedness during a high-level meeting held through video conferencing from Bhopal on Monday evening.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and Bhargav joined the meeting in Bhopal, while collector Shivam Verma, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, waterworks in-charge Bablu Sharma and other public representatives and officials participated from Indore.

Presenting the civic body's contingency plan, Bhargav sought Rs 110 crore for various measures, including Rs 25 crore for purchasing 100 new water tankers, Rs 15 crore for drilling new tubewells, Rs 10 crore for constructing new sumpwells, Rs 20 crore for improving the Rau-Bilawali water supply system and Rs 40 crore for water transportation and distribution through tankers.

A key decision taken at the meeting was the Chief Minister's approval in principle for the proposal to fill Yashwant Sagar with Narmada water. Due to deficient rainfall, the reservoir's water level is lower than usual, raising concerns over supplies to nearly 1.5 lakh households in western Indore.

The municipal corporation had forwarded the proposal to the Narmada Valley Development Authority. The Chief Minister's approval is expected to strengthen water availability in the western parts of the city.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of tankers, new tubewells, sumpwells, alternative water sources and transportation arrangements. The civic body is assessing water availability and demand ward-wise and identifying vulnerable areas where alternative supply arrangements may be required.

Mayor Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Singhal are coordinating preparations to ensure that residents receive adequate water during the summer.

Chief secretary Ashok Varnwal and additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi were also present in Bhopal. The Chief Minister discussed various possible measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Indore during the coming summer.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!