Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal liquor transportation, Ambua police seized 1,680 litres of beer and two vehicles collectively worth ₹19,60,320 during two separate operations in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district on Sunday. Police registered two separate cases under the Excise Act and initiated further investigations into the illegal transportation of liquor.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal liquor transportation from Bhanaravat Road towards Khandala-Kotbu Road, police set up a blockade near Khandala-Ankhodara village and intercepted a pickup vehicle.

During the search, police recovered 120 cases containing 2,880 cans of Mount 6000 beer, measuring 1,440 litres and valued at ₹3,94,560.

आलीराजपुर SP समर वर्मा के निर्देशन में थाना आम्बुआ पुलिस की अवैध शराब के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई। दो अलग-अलग वाहनों से 1,680 लीटर माउंट बियर जब्त। बोलेरो पिकअप और क्रेटा कार सहित कुल 19.60 लाख रुपये का मश्रुका जब्त। आबकारी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज। @mohdept @JansamparkMP https://t.co/2tQPQJFtjS — SP Alirajpur (@sp_alirajpur) November 29, 2026

The pickup vehicle, estimated to be worth ₹5 lakh, was also seized.

The driver was identified as Sunil (26), a native of Johra village currently residing in Ambua. When questioned, he failed to produce a valid licence or permit authorising the transportation of liquor.

In another operation, police received information regarding illegal liquor transportation from Khattali Road. Acting on the information, officers intercepted a car near Khandala Trisection Road.

During the inspection, police recovered 20 cases containing 480 beer cans, measuring 240 litres and valued at ₹65,760. The car, worth approximately ₹10 lakh, was also confiscated.

The absconding driver was identified as Jitendra, a resident of Modasa village under Nanpur police station limits. Police registered a case against him under the Excise Act and launched efforts to trace him.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of 3,360 beer cans packed in 140 cases. The combined value of the seized liquor stood at ₹4,60,320, while the confiscated vehicles were worth ₹15 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Samar Verma said police had registered 248 cases in November, including 23 major operations.

Further investigations into both cases are underway.