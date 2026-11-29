Indore IMC Fines Five Industrial Units ₹4 Lakh For Pollution Violations, Seals Shops, Cafe And Hostel Kitchens Over Fire Safety Lapses | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying its crackdown on environmental and public safety violations, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) imposed fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on five industrial units for violating wastewater discharge and effluent treatment norms.

In a separate drive, the corporation sealed several commercial establishments and hostel kitchens for failing to comply with fire safety regulations.

Following a drone survey conducted under the directions of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), untreated industrial wastewater discharge into the Saraswati River was detected near TM Enterprises in Bijalpur village under Zone 13, Ward 75.

An inspection revealed that the unit, operated by Harish Bhosale, was discharging wastewater without proper treatment. The operator also failed to produce its Consent to Operate (CTO), effluent treatment plant (ETP) maintenance documents and flow records. The corporation imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

Four industrial units fined Rs 3.60 lakh

In another drive in the industrial area under Zone 17, Ward 19, the corporation fined four companies.

Neha Plastic Company and Shriram Industries were fined Rs 1 lakh each for operating without a functional ETP and not having an ETP, respectively.

The Varun Foods was fined Rs 60,000 for a non-functional ETP flow meter, while Ramesh Textiles India Private Limited was penalised Rs 1 lakh for discharging sewage directly into a drain.

The corporation closed the outlet pipes of the units and directed the companies to submit affidavits and relevant documents to the Municipal Commissioner by Monday.

Establishments sealed over fire safety violations

In a separate enforcement drive, the corporation sealed Cafe Hato and five shops in Zone 21 for failing to comply with earlier fire safety notices.

In Zone 12, Ward 65, the corporation also sealed the kitchens of Dube Boys Hostel, Shripat Hostel and Bhagyashree Hostel, besides Ram Babu Agrawal Library at Plot No 5 in the Professor Colony-Bhanwarkuan Square area, for fire safety violations.

The corporation said inspections and strict action against establishments violating environmental and fire safety norms would continue.

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