Indore Traffic Police Divert Over 350 E-Rickshaws From Restricted Routes, Deploy Drones To Monitor Violations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police stopped and diverted more than 350 e-rickshaws from restricted roads during a drive conducted at several locations in the city on Friday. The action was taken at Palasia, Vijay Nagar, Regal, Rajwada, Mrignayani Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square and Lavkush Square to ensure smooth traffic movement.

According to the officials, traffic police teams stopped e-rickshaws attempting to enter restricted areas and diverted them to alternative routes. Drivers were informed about the restrictions and warned against violating the rules in future.

Legal action was also taken against some violators. Police also used drones at Palasia Square to monitor e-rickshaw movement and identify vehicles attempting to enter restricted roads.

According to the collector's order, e-rickshaws are prohibited on the Old AB Road stretch between Niranjanpur Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square, MG Road between Palasia and Mrignayani Square, and Super Corridor Road.

Traffic police instructed e-rickshaw drivers to follow the restrictions, warning of strict legal action against future violations.