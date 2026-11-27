IMC Inspects Lifts In 29 Indore Buildings, Orders Mandatory Safety Audits To Prevent Potential Accidents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major initiative to ensure public safety and the secure operation of lifts in buildings across the city, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a special inspection drive covering all 22 municipal zones.

Acting on the directions of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the building permission department is inspecting lifts installed in hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, commercial establishments, residential complexes and other public-use buildings.

Additional commissioner Prakhar Singh said that building officers and inspectors have been assigned the responsibility of conducting inspections in their respective zones. The inspections focus on the safety arrangements, technical condition and operational aspects of lifts, with deficiencies being identified for necessary corrective action.

In the first phase, lifts installed in 29 buildings and premises across various zones have been inspected. These include White Lotus Plaza, Hotel Amar Vilas, Ayodhya Heights, Akash Hospital, Mall 51, SAIMS Hospital, Shefali Jain Hospital, Mohak Hospital, Silver Lake Vista, Shrinathji Exotica, Glacis Heights, Bharat Lifestyle, Ideal International School, Health Care Hospital, Bafna Tower, SD Hotel, Sahil Empire, The Agarwal Corporate House, Shiva Hospital, Indus Towers, Velocity/Miraj Cinema, Curewell Hospital, Orange Hospital, Unity Mall and Motherhood Hospital, among others.

During the inspections, building owners and managements were advised to rectify the shortcomings identified in the safety and operation of their lifts. They have also been directed to get their lifts professionally audited for safety and submit the audit reports to the municipal corporation. All deficiencies identified during the inspections must be addressed within the stipulated timeframe.

The municipal corporation has made it clear that negligence in the regular maintenance, mandatory technical inspection and safety audit of lifts will not be tolerated. Building owners and managements failing to submit safety audit reports within the prescribed period or rectify the deficiencies identified during inspections will face further action as per rules.

The civic body's objective is to ensure the safe operation of lifts in all public, commercial and residential buildings across Indore and protect citizens from potential accidents. The inspection drive will continue across all 22 zones.