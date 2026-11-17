MP's Alirajpur Farmer's Daughter Cracks NEET On First Attempt At 17, Honoured At Rashtrapati Bhavan | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from the tribal region of Aalirajpur district has earned national recognition for her academic achievements after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on her first attempt and securing MBBS admission at the age of 17.

Priyanshi Muvel, a resident of Khandala Gamir village, was honoured with a certificate of appreciation at the Tribal Pride Fortnight 2026 programme held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

She was among 146 meritorious students and alumni selected from Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

Organised to mark Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary, the programme recognised students excelling academically and securing admission to prestigious institutions.

President Murmu encouraged students to pursue ambitious goals while remaining connected to their cultural roots.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Minister of State Durgadas Uikey and Secretary Ranjana Chopra attended the programme. Teachers Balwan Singh and Kavita Arya led Madhya Pradesh's delegation.

Priyanshi's father Guman Singh Muvel is a farmer, while her mother Ramila Muvel works in tailoring. Her siblings Munendra Muvel, Shalini Muvel and Pooja Muvel have pursued or are pursuing medical and dental education.