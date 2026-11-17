Indore Food Testing Lab Gets FSSAI Approval, Adulteration Checks To Become Faster Across Nearby Districts | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a boost to food safety enforcement, the Indore Divisional Food Testing Laboratory has received official notification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after securing accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The approval will enable testing of food samples from Indore and nearby districts, reducing dependence on the state laboratory in Bhopal and speeding up adulteration detection.

District food safety officer Manish Swami said FSSAI granted approval on Nov 5, with the notification published in the Gazette of India. The laboratory received NABL accreditation on June 12, 2026, valid until June 11, 2028. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Oct 27, 2025.

Until now, the state-level laboratory in Bhopal primarily examined samples collected by food safety officers across Madhya Pradesh. The Indore facility will now share the testing workload, particularly benefiting Indore division and neighbouring areas.

The laboratory has advanced equipment, including atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), microwave digester, fat and protein analysers, centrifuge, analytical balances and pH meters.

It is authorised to test several food categories, including milk and milk products, edible oils and fats, spices, salt, grains, beverages, tea, coffee and other food products.

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