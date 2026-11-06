Police Seize 1,134 Marijuana Plants Weighing 518 Kg, Worth Over ₹1 Crore, Hidden Inside Cotton Field In MP’s Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, Tanda police in Dhar district seized 1,134 green marijuana plants weighing 518.335 kilograms from a cotton field under Operation Prahara. The seized marijuana is estimated to be worth approximately ₹1.03 crore. The operation was carried out as part of the police campaign against illegal narcotics cultivation and trafficking in the district.

According to information, police received details about marijuana plants being illegally cultivated in a cotton field in the Tanda police station area. Acting on the information, a police team conducted an operation and discovered a large number of marijuana plants growing among the cotton crop.

धार-टांडा पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन ‘प्रहार’ के तहत बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए कपास के खेत में अवैध रूप से उगाए जा रहे गांजे के 1,134 हरे पौधे जब्त किए हैं। कार्रवाई में कुल 518.335 किलोग्राम गांजा बरामद किया गया, जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत करीब 1 करोड़ 3 लाख रुपये है। @DrMohanYadav51 @SP_DHAR_MP https://t.co/Pu6GfdRQt5 — Home Department, MP (@mohdept) November 5, 2026

During the operation, police identified and seized 1,134 green marijuana plants from the agricultural field. The total weight of the seized plants was recorded at 518.335 kilograms.

Marijuana Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized

Police estimated the value of the recovered marijuana at around ₹1 crore and ₹3 lakh, making it a significant seizure under Operation Prahara.

The plants had allegedly been cultivated illegally alongside the cotton crop. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cultivation and identifying those responsible for growing the prohibited plants.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to prevent the illegal cultivation and distribution of narcotic substances in the region.

Police are also examining whether other individuals were involved in the cultivation and whether the recovered marijuana was intended for further distribution.

The seizure has brought attention to the use of agricultural fields for growing prohibited crops alongside regular farming activities. Further investigation is underway to establish the ownership of the field and identify those involved in the illegal cultivation.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.