Jitu Patwari Meets Late SHO Dilip Puri’s Family, Accuses BJP Government Of Protecting Illegal Liquor Mafia In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari visited Barmandal in Dhar district and consoled the family of Khategaon Late SHO Dilip Puri.

Speaking to reporters, Patwari alleged that illegal liquor trade flourished under administrative and political protection. He demanded that the government stop protecting liquor mafias and take action against criminals.

Patwari also demanded free education for children of Class III and IV police employees, calling it a fitting tribute to Puri and a measure to reduce corruption.

Responding to minister Vishwas Sarang's allegations, Patwari questioned the government's failure to control crime despite being in power for years.

Regarding Rahul Jaiswal, Patwari clarified that Congress had already removed such members from the Youth Congress.

He urged the government to acknowledge its failures and take concrete measures against crime and illegal liquor trafficking. Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal accompanied Patwari during the visit.

MoS Savitri Thakur pays tribute to TI Dilip Puri

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and former industries minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon visited Barmandal village on Wednesday to pay tribute to Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who passed away while stopping illegal liquor smuggling.

They offered floral tributes to Puri's portrait at his ancestral residence and consoled the bereaved family.

Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, BJP district president Nilesh Bharti, former Barnagar MLA Murali Morwal and former Veer Tejaji Welfare Board chairman Laxminarayan Gora also paid tributes.