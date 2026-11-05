Indore RTO Fines 11 Buses ₹1.20 Lakh Over Safety And Permit Violations, Seizes Indore-Gorakhpur Bus Without Valid Permit | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) penalised 11 buses and collected fines totalling Rs 1.20 lakh during an enforcement drive against overcharging and safety violations at Star Square on Wednesday.

A bus operating on the Indore-Gorakhpur route without a valid permit was seized.

The drive, conducted on the directions of collector Shivam Verma, was led by RTO Pradeep Sharma, ARTO Rajesh Gupta and the department's flying squad. Officials inspected public transport vehicles, particularly All India Tourist Permit buses, for compliance with safety and permit conditions.

The team checked emergency exits, fire safety arrangements and passenger evacuation facilities. Officials also questioned passengers about fares charged by operators to detect overcharging.

Action was taken against buses found violating permit conditions and safety norms. Drivers and conductors were instructed not to carry inflammable materials and to ensure vehicles were roadworthy with valid documents.

The department is also conducting regular inspections of commercial, school and college vehicles to check overloading, speed governors and documents. Vehicle owners are being encouraged to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).