Police firing case: Kamal Nath meets families of deceased tribal girl & tribal man who died in police firing

MP: Kamal Nath meets victim tribal families in Mhow,

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday visited the homes of a tribal man who was killed in police firing during a protest and also of the tribal girl whose death led to the agitation, and consoled the bereaved family members. During their meeting with the families, the former Chief Minister assured them of complete support.

As per the schedule, Nath reached Madhavpura village, located on Mandleshwar Marg near Jamgate village, at 10.20 am and interacted with the deceased mother and family members. He told them that the he and the entire Congress party was with them and expressed grief over the tragic incident.

The senior Congress leader said that he had spoken to the state home minister Narottam Mishra regarding withdrawal of the FIR lodged against the victim's family.

Speaking to media persons, Nath said that there is a family of four. What will happen with a mere compensation of Rs 10 lakh? They are demanding an aid amount to be around Rs 1 crore.

On the FIR filed against Bherulal and the deceased girl’s father under Section 307 (attempt to murder) by Bargonda Police, Nath said that it was nothing but the government trying to mount pressure on the family, and that too is wrong and it should be withdrawn.

Taking a dig at the government, Nath said that the BJP has money and police administration. Nath accused the state government of torturing the tribals in the state.

The government is not able to protect the tribals and they were harassed by powerful people even in the panchayat elections.

Taking a jab at the local MLA and the state cabinet minister, Usha Thakur, Nath said that the villagers requested Thakur, but she does not have time to visit the bereaved family.

After spending over 20 minutes with the deceased family members, Nath set off for Maheshwar to meet a tribal girl’s family members. A large number of Congress leaders and legislators were present with him on this occasion.

Madanlal, the father of the deceased Bherulal, said in a discussion that he is happy with the help he has received. The government should give a job to a son of the family.