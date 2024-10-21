Police Crackdown On Criminal Activities: 426 Arrested In Special Drive, 63 Booked For Drunk Driving

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police launched a special drive against anti-social elements and criminals on Saturday night and took action against 426 people for their involvement in various criminal activities. During the drive, 63 people were found riding/driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

On the instruction of commissioner of police Rakesh Gupta, the DCPs of all four zones constituted teams of their areas and briefed them to take action against the criminals. The police teams led by the police station in-charge of the areas started the drive and checked more than 870 people in different localities.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam and his team caught a person with drugs and action has been taken against him under section 8/20 of the NDPS act. As many as 63 people were found under the influence of liquor and they were booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Some cases were made against the people for consuming drugs and 13 cases were registered against some men for consuming liquor at public places.

The police teams also executed more than 300 warrants, including permanent and arrest warrants. Preventive action was also taken against 20 people. About 155 goons, 27 theft accused, 11 robbery accused, 110 accused of stabbing incidents, 44 drug peddlers and 84 other people were checked by the police.