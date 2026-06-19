Police Constable's 23-Year-Old Son Found Hanging In MP's Khandwa; Probe Underway | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old son of police head constable hanged himself to death in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Friday.

The incident happened in Khandwa near the river in the city's Gangaur Ghat area.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Gagan Balkhade. Gagan's father, Bhimsingh Balkhade, is a head constable in the police department; the family resides in the Police Lines, and he is currently posted at the Piplod police station.

Preliminary information revealed that Gagan was pursuing a BA degree at college.

The police recovered the body and conducted a post-mortem examination on Friday morning. So far, the reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained, nor was any suicide note found at the scene. The body was taken to his hometown, Dhulkot, for the last rites.

The deceased was engaged last month

According to the deceased's maternal uncle, Prem, Head Constable Bhimsingh has two sons, both of whom are students.

Gagan was the younger one. His marriage alliance had been finalised on May 27 last month, and he was scheduled to get married this year. The reason for the suicide has not yet come to light.

Meanwhile, Gagan had posted a message about a broken heart on social media before the suicide.

It is suspected that the matter is linked to a romantic relationship.

Suspicion of a romantic affair based on social media post

Although no written suicide note was found at the scene, the police's preliminary cyber investigation has yielded a significant clue.

It is reported that just before taking the drastic step, Gagan posted a highly emotional status or message regarding 'heartbreak' on his social media account.

Based on this post, the police and his family suspect that the entire matter might be linked to a serious romantic relationship and a betrayal within it.

The Kotwali police have registered a case and seized Gagan's mobile phone; his call details and chat history are currently being examined.