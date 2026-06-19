Indore DAVV Exams Postponed As Admin Prioritises NEET-UG Arrangements

DAVV Exams Postponed As Admin Prioritises NEET-UG Arrangements | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to postpone examinations scheduled for June 20 and June 22 following a request from the district administration, which is making extensive arrangements for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.

Collector Shivam Verma wrote to the university seeking postponement of the exams to ensure adequate deployment of administrative and police personnel for the smooth conduct of the national-level entrance test. Acting on the request, DAVV has begun the process of rescheduling the affected examinations.

Among the postponed papers is the Master of Journalism (MJ) examination for the International Communication subject, which was scheduled for June 20.

DAVV Registrar Prajwal Khare confirmed that the decision was taken after receiving formal communication from the district administration. “Based on the letter received from the district administration, the exams scheduled for June 20 and June 22 are being postponed,” he said.

University officials said a revised examination timetable will be announced shortly. Authorities stressed that the move is aimed at ensuring smooth and secure conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination, which requires significant administrative coordination and security arrangements.

Students have been advised to wait for the revised schedule.