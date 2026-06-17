Rajput Community Takes Out Shaurya Yatra In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a grand display of Rajputana pride, tradition and courage as the Shaurya Yatra was organised to mark the 486th birth anniversary of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap and the 377th birth anniversary of Maharaja Chhatrasal.

Organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, Indore, along with various Rajput organisations, the procession began from Bada Ganpati amid chants of ‘Jai Bhawani, Jai Rana’.

The route was lined with saffron flags, while several social organisations welcomed the procession from hundreds of stages.

Mahasabha city president Deependra Singh Solanki said the yatra, organised for the past 40 years, entered its 41st year and carried the message of social harmony.

It passed through Malharganj, Gorakund, Khajuri Bazaar, Rajwada and Krishnapura Chhatri before concluding at Boliya Chhatri.

This year, the community also pledged to conserve the environment through the initiative ‘Ek Ped Veer Mahapurushon Ke Naam’ and promoted plantation and water-recharge activities.

A major attraction was 21-year-old Samar Mahendra Singh Bais from Raj Nagar, who continuously demonstrated swordsmanship with two swords from Bada Ganpati to Boliya Chhatri.

His performance was recognised by the ACE Book of Records. Organisers said the display aimed to connect youth with history, culture and traditional martial arts.