NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor In Indore, Probe Underway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A NEET aspirant died after falling from a third-floor building late Thursday night in Indore. She succumbed to her injuries around 5 am on Friday.

The incident happened in Dhakad Colony under the jurisdiction of Bhanwarkuan Police Station

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Avantika Maurya, who was living with her elder sister, Dr Sapna Maurya, on the first floor of a private building in Dhakad Colony.

Failed the NEET exam 3 times

Sapna stated that Avantika had failed to clear the NEET exam 3 times.

She had been under stress recently after the exam was cancelled. She had not been conversing normally the previous day and remained very withdrawn throughout the day, answering most questions with just a "yes" or "no."

Around 11:30 pm on Thursday, she was speaking to her sister Naina on her mobile phone.

While talking, she walked up the stairs towards the terrace and subsequently fell. Hearing the noise, residents of the building rushed out and called an ambulance and the police.

Student consumed phenyl in Jan

Avantika was originally from Dhar district. Her father, Dr Banshilal Maurya, is a medical officer in Bhikangaon, Khargone. He had arrived in Indore just 5 days earlier for training at MY Hospital.

He informed the police that he was inside the flat at the time of the incident and was unaware of the circumstances under which Avantika fell.

Her cousin, Dhan Singh, said, "Avantika was with me on Thursday. She kept insisting on going to Tincha Falls, but I didn't take her. I dropped her home around 9 pm."

Dhan Singh added, "Avantika had attempted suicide in January by drinking phenyl. After she failed to clear the NEET exam three times, her sister and father had told her not to pursue further preparations. This year, she had been enrolled in a pharmacy college in Khargone."

Bhanwarkuan Station In-charge stated that the entire matter would be investigated based on an examination of Avantika's mobile phone, call details, and the circumstances at the scene.

Only after the investigation will it become clear whether the student fell accidentally or died by suicide.