Medbot Toumai Robotic System Launched At Aurobindo Group In Indore

Medbot Toumai Robotic System Launched At Sri Aurobindo Group In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major advancement for healthcare in Central India, Sri Aurobindo Group has introduced the MedBot Toumai Robotic Surgical System at Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics Super Speciality Hospital.

Installed on Tuesday, the technology is expected to provide patients in the region access to advanced robotic surgery facilities.

Dr Mahak Bhandari, Managing Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), said MedBot Toumai is among the most advanced surgical robotic systems available.

Equipped with 5G-enabled tele-surgery capabilities, multi-arm flexibility and 3D high-definition vision, the system allows surgeons to perform highly precise procedures.

The platform features four robotic arms and offers surgeons seven degrees of freedom, enhancing precision and control during complex operations.

Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said the installation reflects the group’s commitment to introducing advanced medical technologies. He said the minimally invasive system provides enhanced visualisation and accuracy, resulting in reduced trauma, less pain, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.

Dr Mohit Bhandari, President of IRCAD India, highlighted the robot’s Intelligent Smoke Removal Technology, which automatically clears surgical smoke in real time to maintain uninterrupted visibility during procedures. The system also supports tele-surgery through 5G, fibre connectivity and satellite networks.

The introduction of MedBot Toumai is expected to make advanced robotic surgery more accessible to patients across Central India and strengthen specialised healthcare services in the region.