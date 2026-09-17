PM Modi Birthday Special: 42.5 Lakh Diyas To Mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday At Indore's Rajwada & Other Iconic Locations Across 8 Districts

42.5 Lakh Diyas To Mark Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's Birthday At Indore's Rajwada |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajwada will be the focal point of a massive diya-lighting exercise on Thursday as the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan begins across Indore division. More than 42.5 lakh diyas will be lit simultaneously at iconic locations and cultural heritage sites across eight districts at 7 pm.

The main programme in Indore will be held at Rajwada, with beneficiaries of various government schemes and other citizens expected to participate in the Aashirwad Ka Diya programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Some gestures remain very special! #AshirwadKaDiya is one such expression of affection that has deeply touched me.



Every blessing strengthens my resolve to serve our beloved Bharat with even greater devotion. https://t.co/YPgIUibiMW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2026

Indore to light eight lakh diyas

Indore district has set a target of lighting eight lakh diyas, while Burhanpur will witness the division’s largest exercise with 10 lakh diyas. Jhabua has set a target of seven lakh diyas, Dhar six lakh and Khandwa five lakh. Barwani will light 2.5 lakh diyas, while Alirajpur and Khargone will light two lakh diyas each.

India's semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly. It is opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. Addressing SEMICON India 2026 in Delhi. https://t.co/a7A2Rs89DI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2026

The administration has also planned blood donation camps across all eight districts, targeting 3,650 units. Indore and Barwani have each set a target of 1,000 units.

The campaign will continue till October 17, featuring public outreach and service activities, including painting and speech competitions, street plays, programmes at anganwadis, beneficiary interactions, service camps and an innovation challenge.

Officials said diya-lighting venues would include temple ghats, public institutions, PMAY colonies, water structures and major infrastructure projects. Arrangements have also been made to prevent fire-related incidents.