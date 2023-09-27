 Plea For GST Tribunal Bench In Indore: HC Issues Notice To Centre, State Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePlea For GST Tribunal Bench In Indore: HC Issues Notice To Centre, State Govt

Plea For GST Tribunal Bench In Indore: HC Issues Notice To Centre, State Govt

The petitioner's representative affirmed this, citing the government's prior decision to designate Indore for this purpose.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition challenging the government's decision to cancel the setting up of a GST Tribunal bench in Indore and issued notices to the Central Government, the GST Council, Madhya Pradesh commercial tax department, and others seeking their response within four weeks.

The initial hearing on the petition was held on Tuesday, during which the court inquired whether most of the tribunal's cases in the state and work would be associated with Indore.

The petitioner's representative affirmed this, citing the government's prior decision to designate Indore for this purpose.

Read Also
Indore: 'I Had No Wish To Fight Election,' BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Expresses Disappointment...
article-image

The Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) presented several arguments before the court. They highlighted that Indore boasts the highest number of GST-registered businesses and generates substantial revenue. In 2019, the state government proposed establishing the GST Appellate Tribunal in Indore, but in 2021, the proposal was altered in Bhopal’s favour. The TPA argued that this decision would further burden taxpayers.

Additionally, the TPA pointed out that some smaller states, such as Chhattisgarh, have two GST Appellate Tribunal benches, while several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, have multiple benches. However, in Madhya Pradesh, there will be only one bench and Indore’s justified claim was overlooked. The TPA emphasised that, given the presence of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and the High Court in Indore, not having a GST Appellate Tribunal bench in the city would make the tax case adjudication process more challenging and time-consuming for taxpayers.

Read Also
Indore: BEd Second Semester Exams Suspended 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Bags National Smart City Award, Madhya Pradesh Declared As The 'Best State' At Indian Smart...

Indore Bags National Smart City Award, Madhya Pradesh Declared As The 'Best State' At Indian Smart...

Ujjain Minor Rape: 'Is the 12-Yr-Old Not Ladli Lakshmi?', Kamal Nath Asks CM Chouhan, After...

Ujjain Minor Rape: 'Is the 12-Yr-Old Not Ladli Lakshmi?', Kamal Nath Asks CM Chouhan, After...

Ujjain: 12-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Walked Semi-Naked On Road For 2.5 Hrs, Denied Help By Locals;...

Ujjain: 12-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Walked Semi-Naked On Road For 2.5 Hrs, Denied Help By Locals;...

Indore Weather: Day Temp Close To 33 Degrees Celsius Mark Increases By Three Degrees In 24 Hours

Indore Weather: Day Temp Close To 33 Degrees Celsius Mark Increases By Three Degrees In 24 Hours

Indore: Man From Delhi Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Stores

Indore: Man From Delhi Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Stores