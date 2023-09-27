 Indore: BEd Second Semester Exams Suspended 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday suspended BEd second semester exams scheduled from October 5.

The move comes a day after BEd students, who could not clear previously held second semester exams, demanded special ATKT exams.  

Led by NSUI activists, students who failed in one to two subjects in BEd second semester exams had demanded ATKT exams even when there is no provision for the same. 

As per norms, there is no provision for ATKT exams in the BEd course yet the students started demanding special ATKT exams since Department of Higher Education (DDHE) permitted one such exam last year. 

Last year, many candidates who had cleared the teacher's recruitment exams but failed in BEd feared losing job. Following their request, the DHE had permitted special ATKT exams last year.

The students failing in exams have now started demanding special ATKT after every exam. On Monday, BEd students who could not clear the second semester exams had staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the university demanding special ATKT exam.

The university has forwarded the memorandum to the DHE seeking its guidance. If the DHE permits special ATKT, the university would hold both main BEd second and special ATKT exams together. 

“We don’t know what DHE will recommend but as of now we have postponed the second semester exams of BEd course,” exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said.

MEd results out, students cry foul 

Results of MEd first semester and third semester exams were declared on Tuesday. The pass percentage in MEd first and third semester exams stood at 21 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. Of the total 427 students that took the first semester exams, only 91 were declared pass, 266 got ATKT and 58 failed. 

Similarly, out of a total of 302 students who took their semester exams, a total of 99 students cleared the exams while 164 got ATKT and 34 failed. The results of five students were withheld for technical reasons. 

