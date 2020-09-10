Plan to set up Indore Trade Promotion Council, ask Kangana to produce movie on Devi Ahilyabai, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: There are plans to set up Indore Trade Promotion Council which will work for attracting trade and investment to the district and also work towards removing hurdles coming in the way, making it perhaps the first district in the country to form such a council.

MP Shankar Lalwani said this in a meeting held at Residency Hall on Thursday. It was attended by representatives of industry and government departments. MP Lalwani said that the initiative is being taking-up to realize PM Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Self-Reliant India Drive. He said the council would work towards attracting investment from India and abroad, and provide assistance to such companies.

Lalwani said the aim is to bring around 100 companies each of which will provide employment to at least 100 persons. It was also decided that existing local companies will also be helped to expand their business.