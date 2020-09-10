Plan to set up Indore Trade Promotion Council, ask Kangana to produce movie on Devi Ahilyabai, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: There are plans to set up Indore Trade Promotion Council which will work for attracting trade and investment to the district and also work towards removing hurdles coming in the way, making it perhaps the first district in the country to form such a council.
MP Shankar Lalwani said this in a meeting held at Residency Hall on Thursday. It was attended by representatives of industry and government departments. MP Lalwani said that the initiative is being taking-up to realize PM Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Self-Reliant India Drive. He said the council would work towards attracting investment from India and abroad, and provide assistance to such companies.
Lalwani said the aim is to bring around 100 companies each of which will provide employment to at least 100 persons. It was also decided that existing local companies will also be helped to expand their business.
Lalwani said he plans to meet the Union Industries Minister, Commerce Minister, CEO of NITI Aayog and ambassadors of various countries to explore investment possibilities in the city.
The Council would plan roadshows in big cities of the country and abroad where investors would be given one-stop solution.
The meeting was attended by Executive Director of MPIDC Rohan Saxena, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, Siddharth Sethi of NASSCOM, Planning Consultant Hitendra Mehta, DK Saraf from MPSEDC, Gaurav Baheti from CII Malwa Chair, Pramod Duffaria from AIMP, Trade Commissioner of Canada in India Ravi Tiwari, business consultant Ankit Bansal, Nilesh Trivedi from MSME Development Institute, representatives of various organisations and officials of IDA, IIT-Indore, IMC also attended the meeting.
Ask Kangana to produce movie on Devi Ahilyabai
Later, talking to media Lalwani informed that some youth meet him this morning and expressed their wish that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut should be requested to produce and play the lead role in a movie on legendary Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Lalwani said he has communicated the message to the actor. He also denounced Maharashtra Government and BMC for demolishing portions of her residence.