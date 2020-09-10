Kangana Ranaut shares meme comparing BMC demolition to Babri Masjid

After watching her house in Mumbai being demolished at the hands of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a meme on Twitter featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his late father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
“Ha ha nice meme,” wrote Ranaut alongside two laughing emojis. The meme juxtaposed Uddhav with Kangana’s Bandra home and Balasaheb with Babri Masjid.
For those unversed Balasaheb has been reported to be one of the key players who led to the demolition of Babri Masjid, which was attacked and demolished by Hindu Karsevaks in 1992, and sparked communal violence across India.
According to a report in Huffington Post, the Sena chief played a significant role to being down the mosque. Thackeray died in 2012 aged 86.
Earlier, Ranaut posted a video addressing Thackeray, in which she said his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.
The actor said she is working on a project on Ayodhya but now understands the pain of Kashmir Pandits and will also make a movie on their plight.
Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, again compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.
"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi, referring to the chief minister in the informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'.
"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.
The actor also posted past photos from the building, calling it her own "Ram Mandir".
"Today Babur has come there and history will repeat itself. Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar, this temple will be built again. Jai Shri Ram," she tweeted.
Calling herself the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranaut claimed that she was fighting for her "honour and dignity".
"I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my film. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. But I will follow the path of Rani Laxmibai. I will not get scared or bow down to anyone. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji," she said in another post.
The Bombay High Court, however, stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC and sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)