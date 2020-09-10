Kangana Ranaut shares meme comparing BMC demolition to Babri Masjid

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi, referring to the chief minister in the informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'.

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.

The actor also posted past photos from the building, calling it her own "Ram Mandir".

"Today Babur has come there and history will repeat itself. Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar, this temple will be built again. Jai Shri Ram," she tweeted.

Calling herself the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranaut claimed that she was fighting for her "honour and dignity".

"I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my film. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. But I will follow the path of Rani Laxmibai. I will not get scared or bow down to anyone. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji," she said in another post.

The Bombay High Court, however, stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC and sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.