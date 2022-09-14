Pithampur: Youth kills man by slitting his throat

Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A young man killed a middle-aged man by slitting his throat with a knife on the banks of a pond under Bagdoon police station area of Sector 3 of Pithampur.

According to the information received from the police, Santosh s/o Chotalal Khatik, aged about 50 years, operated a meat shop on the banks of the pond. The video of the murder has since become viral on social media. In which a young man wearing a red and blue shirt is seen ruthlessly slitting the throat of a middle-aged man.

According to the information received by the police, witnesses said that there was a dispute between the deceased and the killer over some issues. During the dispute, the killer slashed the neck of the deceased with a knife and escaped from the spot. Police made Panchnama of the deceased and sent the body for post-mortem. The search is on for the unknown killer.