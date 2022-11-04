Pipalrawan: Anganwadi supervisor pulled up for absence at Ladli Laxmi programme

Representative Image |

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): As CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Ladli LaxmiYojana 2.0 in Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal, a programme on similar lines was held at the Municipal Council office in Pipalrawan.

However, what caught everyone’s attention during the incident was the absence of sector supervisor, Varsha Nikam. The chief municipal officer Narmada Prasad Pandey was directed to inform Dewas collector as well as Women and Child Development Department about Nikam’s absence.

The program was inaugurated by Council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma and vice president Rajendra Nahar by lighting the lamp in front of the picture of Goddess Saraswati. Sharma then welcomed the beneficiary girls of the scheme by garlanding them. The girls were also shown the message of CM Chouhan through live streaming.

“Earlier, every parent felt a little sad when a girl child was born. But, this scheme of our chief minister has shown us a new path. We should not discriminate between girls and boys,” she said during the event.