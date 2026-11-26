Phooti Kothi Vegetable Vendors Row: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari To Join Protest, Help Set Up Shops Under Flyover |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari is to join the ongoing protest against the removal of vegetable vendors from Phooti Kothi Square on Friday. He will reach the square at 4 pm and help the affected traders set up their shops under the flyover.

The Congress has stepped up its opposition to the Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) decision to relocate the vegetable market, with party leaders alleging that the civic body has gone back on its promise to accommodate vendors under the flyover.

मुख्यमंत्री के प्रभार वाले इंदौर में “सरकारी अत्याचार” जारी हैं! फूटी कोठी ब्रिज के नीचे सब्जी मंडी हटाने के लिए नगर निगम टीम ने आज फिर खुलेआम गुंडागर्दी की! अस्थायी दुकानें हटाई, दुकानदारों की सब्जियां फेंक दी! नगर निगम नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट जी से दुर्व्यवहार किया! कांग्रेस नेता श्री राजू भदौरिया जी से सरेआम मारपीट की! अहंकारी सुन लें, जनहित में कांग्रेस का विरोध जारी रहेगा! हम गरीबों की लड़ाई लड़ते रहेंगे! @DrMohanYadav51 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 25, 2026

On Wednesday, the municipal corporation’s removal team, accompanied by police, removed vegetable shops operating under the Phooti Kothi flyover. The civic body directed vendors to set up their shops near Chandan Nagar.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse opposed the decision, saying the relocation would force traders to shift their businesses to a distant location, causing inconvenience to them.

Choukse alleged that Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had earlier announced that the vegetable market would be shifted under the Phooti Kothi flyover. However, the civic body was now going back on its promise.

Congress Leaders Face Police Action

Choukse further alleged that police were taking action against Congress leaders who had come out in support of the vegetable vendors.

During Wednesday’s removal drive, police detained IMC Leader of Opposition Sonila Mimrot, social worker Prahlad Pandey and several others for opposing the civic body’s action.

On Thursday, police registered a case against seven people in connection with the incident. Choukse claimed that Mimrot had been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Patwari shared videos of the removal drive on his social media account.

Congress leaders maintained that police action against those supporting the affected traders would only intensify the agitation. The state Congress chief’s participation in the protest is expected to strengthen the party’s campaign in support of the displaced vegetable vendors.