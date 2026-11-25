Tension Escalates At Indore’s Footi Kothi Square As Vegetable Vendors, Residents Face Off Over Market Relocation; Police Intervene | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute over the removal of the vegetable market at Footi Kothi Square in the city escalated on Tuesday, with vegetable vendors and local residents coming face to face over the issue.

While vendors are demanding permission to resume business at their previous location, residents are opposing the setting up of stalls near the intersection. Police intervened to prevent the situation from turning into a confrontation.

On Tuesday morning, vegetable and fruit vendors once again laid out tarpaulins near the square and started setting up their businesses.

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) issued a warning through a public announcement vehicle, directing them to operate only from the alternative location designated by the civic body. However, the vendors refused to leave their old spot.

IMC and police officials reached the site and held discussions with the vendors. Some women vendors folded their hands and appealed to the officials, requesting permission to continue selling vegetables at the same location.

After counselling the vendors, the officials and police personnel left the spot. Meanwhile, a municipal corporation team visited the proposed alternative location to inspect its suitability.

Residents oppose reopening of market

The issue has now gone beyond a dispute between the IMC and vendors, with local residents also opposing the return of the vegetable market near the intersection. While vendors insist on continuing their livelihood at the old location, residents are objecting to stalls being set up there.

With the civic body's action and the opposing demands of the two groups, tensions have increased in the area.

Police keep both sides apart

Anticipating a possible confrontation, police personnel intervened and asked vendors and residents to maintain distance from each other. Police are keeping a watch on the situation to prevent any untoward incident as the dispute over the market's relocation continues.

Congress extends support to vendors

The dispute also drew political attention, with city Congress president Chintu Chouksey announcing support for the vendors. He said that the vendors would continue their business at Footi Kothi Square by spreading tarpaulins, even though the municipal corporation had seized their carts and shops. He declared that the Congress would stand with them.

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