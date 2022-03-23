Petlawad: Local vendors to increase prices of milk by Rs 5 from April 1

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an increase in the price of Sanchi, Amul and Mother Dairy milk, locals milk vendors from Petlawad village of Jhabua have unanimously decided to hike milk prices from April 1. From April 1, cow milk will increase from Rs 40 to 45 per litre and buffalo milk will increase from Rs 50 to 55 per litre. The Milk Vendors Association took this decision by holding a meeting in the village.

Milk vendor Ankur Gurjar said that due to an increase in the price of cotton cake by 50 per cent and that of the price of electricity and petrol along with other animal feed, the cattle owners were left with no option, but to increase the price of milk at the local level so that they could meet their expenses. Apart from milk, the common man is upset due to the increase in almost all the ingredients from tea to grocery, thanks to an increase in the price of petrol, diesel, and gas cylinder.

Door-to-door sellers distributing milk said that inflation is skyrocketing, fodder has also become expensive for animals and one has to go door-to-door to distribute milk by motorcycle, so petrol hike is hitting them hard. It has become quite expensive and we are not able to make any profit out of our sale. So the decision to increase the price of milk has been taken unanimously, Gurjar added.

