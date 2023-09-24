 People Will Uproot Arrogant BJP Govt: Bhuria
People Will Uproot Arrogant BJP Govt: Bhuria

`Inflation, unemployment, scams, and corruption create an outcry’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union minister and Jan Aakrosh Yatra in-charge Kantilal Bhuria launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led state government labelling it as the `anti-tribal’, `anti-Dalit’ and `anti-farmer’.

Addressing the Jan Aakrosh Yatra here, Bhuria accused the government of neglecting the welfare and rights of tribal communities, Dalits, and farmers.

He reiterated that the government policies and actions have only further marginalised these vulnerable sections of society, exacerbating their struggle for necessities and opportunities for progress. Bhuria was confident that this time, the people would uproot the rhetorical and arrogant BJP government.

All India Congress secretary Sanjay Dutt, Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar, MLA Mukesh Patel, district Congress in-charge Prabhuprakash Rathod, MP Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria and others were present on the occasion.

Highlighting Congress as a tribal and Dalit friend, Bhuria said that the history of the Congress has been for the welfare of the tribal, Dalit, poor, and farmer classes.

Bhuria said, “As soon as the elections come, CM Shivraj makes a series of announcements, he does not know how many announcements he has made, but the people of the state know. It is an election year, and the promises of distributing freebies are false.”

“Rising inflation, unemployment, scams, and corruption created an outcry,” he added.

