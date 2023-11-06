Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, saying that during its tenure there has been no improvement in the life of an ordinary person in the state.

She also said that the politics that talk about caste and religion are a deliberate distraction from the real issues affecting people.

"The Congress government has always given you your rights...Understand which government wants to give you your rights. Whenever there are elections, there are talks about religion and caste. You will have to make the leaders accountable," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

She alleged that announcements made by the BJP are hollow and asked the voters to be politically aware citizens.

"The announcements being made by the BJP government are hollow...What this government did with you, understand it deeply...Increase your awareness and give your vote on its basis," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said that BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are only working for the big industrialists, while there is no concern for the welfare of the youth, poor, Adivasis, or Dalits.

"In the country, a farmer is earning Rs 27 a day, while Adani is earning Rs 16,000 crore a day with the government's help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wearing suits, which cost lakhs of rupees," she said.

She alleged that atrocities against women are rampant in Madhya Pradesh "Every day, 70 women are raped in Madhya Pradesh. There is no safety for women," she said.

She asked the voters whether they wanted to re-elect a government under whose rule there was high corruption, high unemployment, and high inflation.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.