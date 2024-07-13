PEACE SHATTERED: Sindhi Community Unites After Bizmen, Father Beaten In Broad Daylight In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Prdaesh): A senior RSS official and his father were brutally attacked by goons in broad daylight allegedly sent by a senior BJP leader's son. The incident, which took place on Veer Park Road, has rocked the city, uniting the Sindhi community in protest and prompting swift police action.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon when Mohan Ram Nani, RSS Nagar Karyavah, was sitting with his father, Santosh Ram Nani, at their shop, Dhanlaxmi Traders.

Suddenly, 8 to 10 men stormed into the shop, verbally abused and assaulted the duo. The assailants, led by Prabuddha Bhardwaj, son of BJP leader Rakesh Bhardwaj and his accomplice Rajesh Khalifa, vandalised the shop, threw goods onto the street and stole Mohan Ram Nani's mobile phone and gold chain.

Mohan and his father sustained serious injuries. Porter Mohsin stepped in to help them. The commotion attracted a large crowd, forcing the miscreants to flee. Eyewitnesses quickly alerted the police and the victims were taken to the Cantt police station and subsequently to the district hospital.

The police, under the leadership of SP Ankit Jaiswal, acted promptly. A case was registered around 9 pm against 10 individuals, including Prabuddha Bhardwaj and Rajesh Khalifa, under relevant sections for breaking into the shop, vandalising, assaulting, threatening to kill and robbery. By night, 10 suspects had been arrested.

Victim Mohan Ram Nani revealed that he had received threats from Prabuddha Bhardwaj on June 26, demanding that he vacate his shop or face dire consequences. The brazen daylight attack followed shortly after these threats.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Neemuch, with the Sindhi community and RSS officials rallying together in solidarity.

The police have assured that no criminal elements will be spared and strict action will continue against those involved in such lawlessness.