Parrot smuggling gangs active in Indore circle, 3 arrested, more to come… 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore team of the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) arrested three accused involved in smuggling rare species of parakeets and wild parrots on Sunday. In the interrogation, smugglers confessed to having been catching the protected parrots from the forest and selling them.

The gang is spread across the state, which used to send parrots to Uttar Pradesh-Maharashtra besides Madhya Pradesh. Buses and small vehicles were used to smuggle. We used to send 100 to 150 parrots at a time. They were sold in the market for 500 to 1,000 rupees. According to the STSF, the gang is involved in smuggling and selling the gang, in which 50 to 80 people are suspected to be involved.

After getting information from the informer, the STSF formed a team to nab the smugglers, in which the forest personnel met the smugglers to buy parrots. The team has caught three smugglers from Khandwa, Bhopal and Badwah area.

Gang also active in Khandwa, Badwah, Jhabua, etc.

Suresh, Dinesh and Satyanarayana. All three come from tribal areas, who belong to the Mogiya caste. They are known to be experts in hunting. During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang members were active in different parts of the state including Khandwa, Badwah, Jhabua, Satna, Sagar, Chhindwara.

Most of the parrots were caught and brought for sale in the market of Jahangirabad in Bhopal. Even parrots are smuggled to other parts of the state.

Smugglers use public transport buses most of the time. At the same time, four-wheelers were also smuggled from one place to another.

More operations to be launched in other states as well

The gang also has its roots in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The interrogation of the three accused is going on in the Indore STSF office, who have given much important information. Based on that, the team will soon launch more operations in the said places known as smuggling centres.

Previously in November 2020, the STSF had arrested two parrot smugglers. These smugglers used to catch parrots by laying a trap from Khiwani Sanctuary (Dewas). Later the smugglers were transported from other members of the gang. They used to sell them. The two smugglers had seized 28 parakeets of rare species. But after this, the action did not move forward.