Paper Leak Case: Now, Envelopes Of Q-Papers Need To Be Opened In Front Of CCTV Camera | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Colleges doubling up as centres for DAVV exams from now on would be required to open question papers in front of CCTV cameras and share video recordings of the same with the university.

Besides, the colleges will also have to keep video recordings saved for any kind of requirement in future.

These were among the immediate steps Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took on Monday a day after a professor of Radiant Institute of Management and Science (RIMS) was arrested by police in BCom paper leak case.

DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that the university is gearing up for making changes in exam system for enhancing confidentiality.

Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar of RIMS, had allegedly obtained two BCom question papers of exams held in May and breached secrecy by passing it on to some students.

Accessing chat history on Whatsapp and Telegram, the police joined the dots and reached Pawar.

“The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, obtained the papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organization and Communication before the exams,” the press release issued by police said.

The accused had clicked photos of the papers before putting it at the nearest police station and sent it to a student around 11.30. The student had forwarded the papers to classmates and the same went viral later on.

When a varsity probe committee confirmed the leaks, the university administration cancelled the papers of both the subjects and lodged an FIR with the police. The exams for Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organisation and Communication subjects would now be held on July 7 and July 10 respectively.

List Of Sensitive Centres To Be Made

DAVV said that it would make a list of sensitive centres whose names feature into paper leak related activities. The list will also include centres where mass copying cases have been found.

“A list of sensitive centres will be made soon, in which those colleges will also be included, whose names have been found in mass copying,” deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur said.

Guddu’s Daughter Is Chairperson Of RIMS

Senior Congress leader Premchand Guddu’s daughter Reena Setia is chairperson of the Radiant College. Her husband Ashish Setia is CEO of the college.

The university sources stated that Radiant College may be blacklisted for exams if the role of other persons from the institute surfaced in the police investigation. “We are waiting for a full investigation to happen,” they added.

