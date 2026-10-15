Pansemal MLA Shyam Barde Launches Four Roads Worth ₹8.54 Crore |

Palsud (Madhya Pradesh): Pansemal MLA Shyam Barde performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony for four road construction projects worth Rs 8.54 crore in Jalkheda Gram Panchayat under Rajpur Janpad Panchayat on Thursday. Villagers and public representatives welcomed the MLA upon his arrival.

The four roads will cover a total length of 9.36 km. The projects include the Tadbari Phalia Road (3.02 km) for Rs 2.66 crore, Ghughaddev Bari Phalia Road (3.64 km) for Rs 3.17 crore, Patel Phalia Road (0.60 km) for Rs 76.78 lakh, and Harijan Phalia Road (2.10 km) for Rs 1.93 crore.

Barde said that the state government was prioritising rural infrastructure and public amenities. He said improved road connectivity would facilitate access to education and healthcare while supporting agriculture, business and employment opportunities.

Villagers welcomed the projects, expressing hope that the new roads would make daily travel easier for students, farmers, traders and other residents.

Mandal president Rameshwar Rawat, Food Corporation of India member Tarun Gole, municipal council vice-president Dilip Kushwah, local sarpanches, public representatives, BJP workers and a large number of villagers attended the programme.