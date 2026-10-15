MP Cabinet Approves Jabalpur-Indore Economic Corridor Company; Targets ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment, 3 Lakh Jobs By 2028 | VIDEO | Image- (X/Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formation of a government-owned company to develop the Jabalpur-Indore Economic Corridor. The company will receive ₹100 crore as initial capital from the state government.

The project aims to attract investments, develop industrial hubs and generate employment across seven districts.

₹1 Lakh Crore Investment Target

According to the Cabinet presentation, three to five industrial hubs will be developed across 10,000 acres in the first phase of the corridor connecting Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore.

The government aims to attract investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore by March 2028, creating 1 lakh direct and over 2 lakh indirect jobs. Over the next three years, investments worth ₹3 lakh crore and more than 6 lakh jobs are targeted.

जबलपुर-भोपाल-इंदौर इंडस्ट्रियल कॉरिडोर प्रदेश में औद्योगिक विकास, निवेश और रोजगार के नए अवसरों को गति देगा। इसके लिए इंडस्ट्री डिपार्टमेंट के माध्यम से हमने एक नई कंपनी का गठन किया है, जो मूलतः राज्य शासन के स्वामित्व की होगी। #CabinetMP https://t.co/0bwRxZaJTa — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 15, 2026

Modern Industrial Hubs Planned

The industrial hubs will offer plug-and-play facilities, including land, electricity, water, roads, sewerage and digital connectivity.

Housing, hospitals, schools, skill development centres and green spaces will also be developed.

The project will benefit Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Bhopal, Sehore, Dewas and Indore, promoting manufacturing, defence, aerospace, logistics, food processing, IT and electronics industries.

जबलपुर में पर्यटन, इंजीनियरिंग, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, रक्षा, खेल, फर्नीचर क्लस्टर, खनन एवं लॉजिस्टिक्स तथा नरसिंहपुर और रायसेन में फूड प्रोसेसिंग, फूड पार्क एवं वेयरहाउसिंग के क्षेत्र में निवेश की अपार संभावनाएँ हैं। भोपाल में आईटी, टेक्नोलॉजी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं नॉलेज सर्विसेज को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट (GIS) का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। #CabinetMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 15, 2026

Company Formation Within 30 Days

The company will be formed within 30 days, while GIS mapping and land bank preparation will be completed within six months.

Master plans and detailed project reports will be prepared within a year.

Government land will be prioritised, while private land will be acquired through consent or legal procedures, with compensation for affected people.

ग्वालियर में टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में निवेश के सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आ रहे हैं। रीजनल इंडस्ट्री कॉन्क्लेव के माध्यम से प्रदेश के हर क्षेत्र और सेक्टर में निवेश को गति मिल रही है। अब महाकौशल क्षेत्र में निवेश बढ़ाने के लिए हम कदम आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं... #CabinetMP https://t.co/bjl8bMyQSw — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 15, 2026

CM Assures Relief From Power Crisis

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said electricity shortages had increased due to inadequate rainfall and delayed paddy sowing.

He said the state was receiving 800 MW of electricity from Gujarat and Sardar Sarovar, while additional power was being arranged from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

He expressed hope that electricity supply would improve within one or two days.

₹241 Crore For School Transport

The Cabinet also approved approximately ₹241 crore to improve school transport facilities.

District collectors will now manage bus operations and maintenance according to local requirements.

The scheme aims to improve transport access for students in tribal, OBC and other areas.