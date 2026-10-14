MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 41st Ladli Behna Yojana Instalment, Transfers ₹1500 Each To 1.25 Crore Women During Event In Umaria | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 41st Ladli Behna Yojana Instalment, Transfers ₹1,500 Each To 1.25 Crore Women In Umaria | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (October 14) released the 41st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana from Guruwahi village in Umaria district, transferring ₹1,500 each to around 1.25 crore eligible women. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 136 development projects worth ₹144.15 crore. The district administration made special traffic and parking arrangements for his visit. Launched in June 2023, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible women across Madhya Pradesh.

This was the first time a Ladli Behna Yojana instalment was transferred from Umaria district, coinciding with the occasion of Navratri.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव के मुख्य आतिथ्य में ग्राम गुरुवाही, जिला उमरिया में 'मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना' अंतर्गत आयोजित लाड़ली बहनों के खाते में किश्त अंतरण कार्यक्रम https://t.co/JakVJjU05B — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 14, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, "Since the launch of the scheme, ₹62,000 has been credited to each beneficiary's bank account."

He further said, "When the scheme was being launched, the Congress was extremely concerned. They said there were no funds and questioned how we would run the scheme."

"During the Congress regime, the budget for Women and Child Development was just ₹350 crore. However, it has now risen to ₹47,000 crore. I am proud of that," he added.

नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आज उमरिया जिले से 'मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना' अंतर्गत प्रदेश की 1.25 करोड़ से अधिक बहनों के खातों में ₹1,834 करोड़ से अधिक राशि एवं ₹450 में गैस सिलेंडर रीफिल योजना अंतर्गत 23 लाख से अधिक पात्र बहनों को दो माह की ₹115.10 करोड़ की अनुदान राशि का सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से अंतरण किया। सभी बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई। #LadliBahnaMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 14, 2026

CM Yadav Reaches Umaria

As per the official schedule, the Chief Minister departed from the State Hangar in Bhopal at 11.50 am and reached Dumna Airport in Jabalpur at 12.25 pm.

He subsequently boarded a helicopter at 12.35 pm and arrived at the Guruwahi helipad in Umaria district at around 1.10 pm.

Special Traffic Arrangements Made

Vehicles arriving from Manpur were directed to parking areas located around 100 metres before Tala Mod, approximately 200 metres from the programme venue.

Buses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers arriving from Umaria were directed to designated parking areas along Kuchwahi Road, around 150 metres from the venue.

Vehicles arriving from Amarpur and Indwar were routed through Narwar village towards the designated parking areas on Manpur Road. Heavy vehicles were diverted at Sigudi Tiraha, Parasi Gate and Panpatha Barrier.

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41 Instalments Since June 2023

Until September 2026, the state government had disbursed 40 instalments under the scheme. With Wednesday's transfer, the number of instalments released has increased to 41.

Under the scheme, eligible general-category beneficiaries receive ₹1,500 every month, while registered eligible women receiving social security pensions are provided ₹900 per month under the applicable provisions.

The financial assistance is transferred directly into beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked, direct benefit transfer (DBT)-enabled bank accounts.