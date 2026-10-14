MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 41st Ladli Behna Yojana Instalment, Transfers ₹1500 Each To 1.25 Crore Women During Event In Umaria | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (October 14) released the 41st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana from Guruwahi village in Umaria district, transferring ₹1,500 each to around 1.25 crore eligible women. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 136 development projects worth ₹144.15 crore. The district administration made special traffic and parking arrangements for his visit. Launched in June 2023, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible women across Madhya Pradesh.
This was the first time a Ladli Behna Yojana instalment was transferred from Umaria district, coinciding with the occasion of Navratri.
Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, "Since the launch of the scheme, ₹62,000 has been credited to each beneficiary's bank account."
He further said, "When the scheme was being launched, the Congress was extremely concerned. They said there were no funds and questioned how we would run the scheme."
"During the Congress regime, the budget for Women and Child Development was just ₹350 crore. However, it has now risen to ₹47,000 crore. I am proud of that," he added.
CM Yadav Reaches Umaria
As per the official schedule, the Chief Minister departed from the State Hangar in Bhopal at 11.50 am and reached Dumna Airport in Jabalpur at 12.25 pm.
He subsequently boarded a helicopter at 12.35 pm and arrived at the Guruwahi helipad in Umaria district at around 1.10 pm.
Special Traffic Arrangements Made
Vehicles arriving from Manpur were directed to parking areas located around 100 metres before Tala Mod, approximately 200 metres from the programme venue.
Buses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers arriving from Umaria were directed to designated parking areas along Kuchwahi Road, around 150 metres from the venue.
Vehicles arriving from Amarpur and Indwar were routed through Narwar village towards the designated parking areas on Manpur Road. Heavy vehicles were diverted at Sigudi Tiraha, Parasi Gate and Panpatha Barrier.
41 Instalments Since June 2023
Until September 2026, the state government had disbursed 40 instalments under the scheme. With Wednesday's transfer, the number of instalments released has increased to 41.
Under the scheme, eligible general-category beneficiaries receive ₹1,500 every month, while registered eligible women receiving social security pensions are provided ₹900 per month under the applicable provisions.
The financial assistance is transferred directly into beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked, direct benefit transfer (DBT)-enabled bank accounts.