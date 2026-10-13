MP Cabinet Passes Felicitation Resolution Marking PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Office; CM Mohan Yadav Calls Him 'Unbeatable' | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP cabinet passed a felicitation resolution at a special meeting on Friday on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in office as Gujarat chief minister and as prime minister of the country.

During an interaction with journalists, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said no country in the world had an undefeatable leader like Modi.

''As many times as he contested the assembly elections, he became the chief minister, and as many times as he fought the Lok Sabha elections, he became the prime minister,'' Yadav said.

Before Modi became the prime minister, the country had coalition governments for 25 years, and the BJP formed the government on its own under his leadership.

The government provides free rations to 80 crore people, he said, adding that Modi launched a volley of public welfare schemes during his 12 years' tenure as prime minister.

He has implemented GST and demonitisation, Yadav said.

According to the chief minister, MP also received several welfare schemes from the centre during Modi's rule.

The state received the Betwa River interlinking project, freeing the state from Naxals, setting up the Cheetah estate, modernising Kamalapati railway station, running metros in Bhopal and Indore, and establishing PM Mitra Park in Dhar.

Repealing Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple without any dispute, and introduction of the union civil code took place in Modi's regime, Yadav said.

India took decisive steps like the surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, and Operation Sindoor under Modi's leadership, the chief minister said.

By giving the mantra of 'we will do it', Modi has woken up the power of people, Yadav said.

DPC will take place after two days, CM says on promotion

Regarding the promotion of employees, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said DPC would again begin after the two days.

The government will fix two years of seniority for promotion, he said.

Rahul doesn't even listen to his sister's good advice: Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tore into Rahul Gandhi's statement, comparing the Congress's agitation with Shiva Tandava (dance of destruction).

At a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul compared the agitations with the Shiva Tandava.

Yadav said Rahul had insulted Lord Shiva by making such a remark and refused to listen to the sane advice of his sister about making plans for agitations.