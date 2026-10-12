Wild Buffaloes Return To MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve After Nearly 100 Years, CM Mohan Yadav Releases Eight Into 17-Hectare Enclosure | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday released eight wild buffaloes into a 17-hectare enclosure at Supkhar in Kanha Tiger Reserve after the animals completed their quarantine period in a smaller, 1-hectare enclosure.

The wild buffaloes, brought from Kaziranga in Assam in two phases earlier this year, are part of the state's wildlife rehabilitation initiative.

The CM said that it is after a gap of around 100 years that wild buffalo rehabilitation is starting in Supkhar. He said that after the end of the monsoon season, steps will be taken to rehabilitate wild buffaloes in their natural habitat.

The state government is working to rehabilitate the wild animals which became extinct long ago, he added. On Oct 7, an initiative was taken to make Nauradehi Sanctuary the third home of cheetahs.

The eight wild buffaloes were brought from Kaziranga in Assam in two phases and were released into an enclosure of 1 hectare. In the first phase, four wild buffaloes, including three females and one male, were brought on April 28.

Later, four wild buffaloes, including three females and one male, were brought on May 9. The target is to rehabilitate 50 wild buffaloes in the next three years.