Bhopal MANIT Hostel Mess Under FDA Scanner After Food Poisoning Complaint, Seven Samples Collected | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint regarding food poisoning among students at Hostel No. 10 (CD Block) on the MANIT Bhopal campus, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA), Bhopal, conducted an on-site inspection on Saturday.

The team conducted a detailed inspection of the food preparation arrangements, food storage facilities and food safety protocols in the hostel mess.

A total of seven food samples were collected to assess food quality.

Collected samples include urad dal (split black gram), groundnut kernels, thick vermicelli (sevaiyya), chana dal (split Bengal gram), chickpeas (chlole), rice and arhar dal (split pigeon pea).

During the inspection, documents related to the food business licence, staff medical fitness certificates, pest control programmes and FoSTaC training records were not found to be available on-site.

Officials discovered unsanitary kitchen conditions, poor food storage and sanitation failures in the mess areas.