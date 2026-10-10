Bhopal BMC Officials Allege MiC Members Held Files For Months, Key Decisions Delayed; Meeting Postponed To October 13 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The differences between Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have come to the fore, with the latter alleging that some MiC members are holding files for up to six months despite a prescribed 10-day deadline.

The delays have prompted officials to issue written reminders citing government rules, while pending files have also affected the scheduling of MiC meetings.

In fact, the MiC meeting chaired by Mayor Malti Rai, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed after some files reportedly reached her office late on Friday night, leaving insufficient time for their review. The next meeting is now proposed for October 13.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Tanmay V Sharma said all the Housing for All (HFA) files were sent to MiC members concerned by the night of October 9. He added that there might now be no such pendency ahead of upcoming meeting.

Aug files moved in Oct

Two proposals from HFA department illustrate the delays. One pertained to the remaining work of the Neelbad project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while the other related to the empanelment of consultants.

The files were sent to MiC member Chhaya Thakur on August 13 and August 31, respectively.

When they remained pending till September 28, additional municipal commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma wrote to Thakur, who handles the urban poverty alleviation department, and reminded her of the rules.

The files were subsequently forwarded to the mayor's office in this month, reportedly close to the scheduled MiC meeting.