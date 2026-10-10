Bhopal Fire Safety Crisis Deepens As New Market, Chowk Bazaar Lack Working Hydrants For A Decade | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 10 years after fire hydrant projects were initiated in Chowk Bazaar and New Market, both markets remain without functional systems to deal with fire emergencies.

The lack of preparedness was exposed during Thursday's massive fire in New Market, which gutted five shops and caused estimated losses of Rs 3 crore.

The fire broke out around 2:45 pm at a 'Chhole-Bhature' shop and spread to adjoining establishments, including Balaji Hotel and shops selling utensils, clothes and mobile phones.

Fire tenders from the Mata Mandir sub-fire station took around 35 minutes to gain access because locked gates and road encroachments obstructed their entry.

Local staff had to break open the gates while the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) anti-encroachment team cleared the route.

The blaze was brought under control after nearly three hours, with 43 fire tenders, 15 water tankers and 55 firefighters involved in the operation. With a functioning hydrant system, firefighting could potentially have begun within minutes.

New Market project stuck in bureaucratic red tape

The BMC had planned a fire hydrant system for New Market at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh around 10 years ago.

Although the area was subsequently included in the Smart City project, the proposal remained stuck between the BMC and Smart City administration. The fire department is now considering renewed efforts to install the system.

Rs 22 lakh Chowk Bazaar system never tested

At Chowk Bazaar, the BMC's water works department installed a fire hydrant system costing Rs 22 lakh a decade ago. However, the system has never been tested since installation.

A test scheduled for March 2025 was postponed due to a lack of cooperation from the water works department. The system is now non-functional and reportedly clogged with garbage due to poor maintenance.

What is a fire hydrant system?

Urban planning expert Dr Jagdish Singh said hydrant systems provide direct water access through pipelines, allowing firefighters to respond quickly in congested markets without travelling to distant water sources.

BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel said hydrant systems are mandatory in high-rise buildings and are audited regularly.

Official statement

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V Sharma acknowledged the need for functioning hydrants in market areas.

He assured that the Chowk Bazaar system would be made operational soon and said the corporation would consider installing systems in other markets as well.