Bhopal Mystery: Nepali Youth, 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Found Dead In Arera Colony; Police Probe Last Audio Message | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend were found hanging inside a servant quarter at an E-7 bungalow in SBI Colony, Arera Colony, on Thursday night, said Habibganj police on Friday.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem at Gandhi Medical College. A sachet containing suspected poison was also recovered from the room, though no suicide note was found.

According to police, the incident came to light after the man identified as Aman Sarumagar, originally from Nepal, reportedly sent an audio message to a friend before switching off his mobile phone.

The friend reached the residence around 8 pm and found the door locked from inside. After looking through a window and noticing the situation, he alerted the police.

Police personnel reached the spot, recovered the bodies and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

They met on social media

The girl lived in a nearby residential complex and was studying in Class 10. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two had met through Instagram a year ago and were in a relationship.

Police said the man's parents had reportedly travelled to Nepal about a week earlier, leaving him alone at the residence. However, investigators have not yet established what led to the deaths.

Phones, messages under scanner

Police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said the man's mobile phone had been seized and investigators were examining messages, social media activity and other details preceding the incident.

The suspected poison sachet has also been taken into account as part of the investigation.

Inquest case

Additional police commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan told media persons that the minor girl had gone to meet the young man, after which both committed suicide.

Police have registered an inquest case and are examining the audio message. It will become clear after the investigation whether a criminal offence is made out, he added.