 Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMassive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO

Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at a chole-bhature shop in Bhopal's New Market on Thursday afternoon, spreading to several nearby shops and roadside stalls. Flames rose 25 feet high, while 50 to 60 people rushed out to safety. Over 15 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. The nearby Khedapati Hanuman Temple remained safe. The cause remains unconfirmed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO
Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chole-bhature shop in Bhopal's busy New Market area on Thursday afternoon, spreading to several nearby shops and roadside stalls. Flames rose nearly 25 feet high, while thick smoke was visible from around 2 km away. Around 50 to 60 people inside the shop rushed out to save their lives. More than 15 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

Fire Spreads To Nearby Shops

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when workers were preparing bhature at the shop on Thursday afternoon. Employees initially tried to control the flames, but the fire spread rapidly to nearby establishments.

At least five to six shops, including two mobile phone shops, a utensil shop and a clothing showroom, were affected. The flames also reached around 10 to 12 roadside stalls, creating panic in the crowded market.

50 To 60 People Rush Out

Around 50 to 60 people were reportedly inside the shop when the fire broke out. As the flames spread, they rushed outside to save themselves. Eyewitnesses said the fire became so intense that escaping from the shop was difficult for some time.

One eyewitness said he immediately informed the fire brigade before moving his vehicle away from the affected area.

Read Also
25 Passengers Smash Bus Windows To Escape After Bhopal-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior | VIDEO
25 Passengers Smash Bus Windows To Escape After Bhopal-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior | VIDEO

Hanuman Temple Escapes Fire

The shop is located just behind the Khedapati Hanuman Temple in New Market. Despite the fire spreading to nearby shops, the temple remained safe because of a wall separating it from the affected area.

Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed

More than 15 fire engines reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters are trying to break through a shop wall to reach the affected area and extinguish the flames.

Efforts to bring the fire under control are continuing. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Read Also
Newborn Dies, Two Others Burnt In District Hospital NICU Fire In MP's Chhindwara
Newborn Dies, Two Others Burnt In District Hospital NICU Fire In MP's Chhindwara

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source