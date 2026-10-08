Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chole-bhature shop in Bhopal's busy New Market area on Thursday afternoon, spreading to several nearby shops and roadside stalls. Flames rose nearly 25 feet high, while thick smoke was visible from around 2 km away. Around 50 to 60 people inside the shop rushed out to save their lives. More than 15 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

Fire Spreads To Nearby Shops

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when workers were preparing bhature at the shop on Thursday afternoon. Employees initially tried to control the flames, but the fire spread rapidly to nearby establishments.

At least five to six shops, including two mobile phone shops, a utensil shop and a clothing showroom, were affected. The flames also reached around 10 to 12 roadside stalls, creating panic in the crowded market.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Famous Chole Bhature Outlet At New Market #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/BPC0MW1iK6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 8, 2026

50 To 60 People Rush Out

Around 50 to 60 people were reportedly inside the shop when the fire broke out. As the flames spread, they rushed outside to save themselves. Eyewitnesses said the fire became so intense that escaping from the shop was difficult for some time.

One eyewitness said he immediately informed the fire brigade before moving his vehicle away from the affected area.

Bhopal - A fire broke out at a chole bhature shop located in the New Market area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The shop is situated in the middle of the busy market, prompting concern among people in the surrounding area. https://t.co/kaA27mcdZv — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 8, 2026

Hanuman Temple Escapes Fire

The shop is located just behind the Khedapati Hanuman Temple in New Market. Despite the fire spreading to nearby shops, the temple remained safe because of a wall separating it from the affected area.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: ACP Ankita Khatarkar says, "Information was received about a fire breaking out at the Balaji Chole Bhature shop inside New Market. Immediately, action was taken by turning off the lights via the Electricity Board (MPEB) and promptly informing the fire brigade. Following the alert, the fire brigade arrived at the scene. Around 4 to 5 shops have been affected by the fire, and operations are currently underway to bring it under control..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

भोपाल : न्यू मार्केट में हनुमान मंदिर के पीछे छोले-भटूरे दुकान में अचानक लगी आग, मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में जुटे लोग और व्यापारी, सकरी गलियों और भीड़ के चलते फायर ब्रिगेड को पहुंचने में हो रही परेशानी #Bhopal #NewMarket #BhopalNews #Fire #PeoplesUpdate https://t.co/JZg0ixzc9f — People's Update (@PeoplesUpdate) October 8, 2026

Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed

More than 15 fire engines reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters are trying to break through a shop wall to reach the affected area and extinguish the flames.

Efforts to bring the fire under control are continuing. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.