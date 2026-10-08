Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market, Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chole-bhature shop in Bhopal's busy New Market area on Thursday afternoon, spreading to several nearby shops and roadside stalls. Flames rose nearly 25 feet high, while thick smoke was visible from around 2 km away. Around 50 to 60 people inside the shop rushed out to save their lives. More than 15 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.
Fire Spreads To Nearby Shops
According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when workers were preparing bhature at the shop on Thursday afternoon. Employees initially tried to control the flames, but the fire spread rapidly to nearby establishments.
At least five to six shops, including two mobile phone shops, a utensil shop and a clothing showroom, were affected. The flames also reached around 10 to 12 roadside stalls, creating panic in the crowded market.
50 To 60 People Rush Out
Around 50 to 60 people were reportedly inside the shop when the fire broke out. As the flames spread, they rushed outside to save themselves. Eyewitnesses said the fire became so intense that escaping from the shop was difficult for some time.
One eyewitness said he immediately informed the fire brigade before moving his vehicle away from the affected area.
Hanuman Temple Escapes Fire
The shop is located just behind the Khedapati Hanuman Temple in New Market. Despite the fire spreading to nearby shops, the temple remained safe because of a wall separating it from the affected area.
Over 15 Fire Engines Deployed
More than 15 fire engines reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters are trying to break through a shop wall to reach the affected area and extinguish the flames.
Efforts to bring the fire under control are continuing. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.