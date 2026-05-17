Pack Of 6 Stray Dogs Mauls 6-Year-Old In Khandwa, Drags Him 50 Metres Into Field

Pack Of 6 Stray Dogs Mauls 6-Year-Old In Khandwa, Drags Him 50 Metres into the Field | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of 6 stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

According to information, the incident occurred in Surgaon Joshi village under Chhaigaon Makhan block of Khandwa district.

The attack left the child in such a critical condition that he had to be referred from Khandwa to Indore hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with villagers demanding a permanent solution to the growing menace of stray dogs.

According to information, Avi, son of Anil Patel and a resident of Chichgohan Bheru Kheda village, had come to Surgaon Joshi village to visit his aunt’s house.

On May 14, at around 1 pm, the child had gone outside the house when 6 to 7 stray dogs surrounded and attacked him.

Child dragged 50 metres into field

The dogs allegedly dragged the child nearly 50 metres into a nearby field and mauled him brutally.

The boy suffered deep injuries all over his body. He also sustained severe head injuries, while portions of his scalp and hair were reportedly torn off during the attack.

An elderly passerby noticed the incident and raised an alarm after the dogs had driven away.

Hearing the commotion, the child’s uncle and other family members rushed to the spot and immediately took him to the district hospital in Khandwa.

Considering the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to Indore for advanced treatment.

Family members said the child underwent plastic surgery in Indore and remains under treatment.

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Villagers allege long-standing stray dog menace

Residents of Surgaon Joshi village said stray dogs have been creating terror in the area for a long time.

According to villagers, dogs frequently attack children, calves and other animals, but no concrete action has been taken by the administration so far. Villagers warned of protests if authorities fail to address the issue soon.

Locals also alleged that community health centres in rural areas are facing shortages of anti-rabies and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) injections despite increasing incidents of dog bites.

Patients and their families are reportedly forced to make repeated visits to hospitals after dog attacks.

Villagers claimed that rabies vaccines and RIG injections have remained unavailable at the community health centre for several days, forcing patients to seek treatment at district or private hospitals.

Many economically weaker families are unable to afford expensive treatment in private facilities.

Villagers claimed attacks by stray dogs on children and cattle are regularly reported in many villages, though several incidents never make it into official records.