Shocking! 40 Injured After Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Beed, Victims Line Up for Treatment At Kaij Sub-District Hospital |

Beed, Apr 15: Tension spread across Kaij town in Maharashtra’s Beed district after a stray dog attacked nearly 40 people within a span of two hours, leaving several with serious bite injuries and triggering a rush for medical care.

According to a report by PTI, the incident saw a large number of victims heading to a government hospital, where they stood in queues to receive anti-rabies injections amid concerns over infection.

An official stated that the dog struck in multiple areas, including Mangalwar Peth, Azizpura, Bhimnagar and Roza Mohalla on Monday.

Locals recounted frightening moments as the animal charged at people randomly, forcing many to run for cover.

The sudden surge of injured persons resulted in long lines at the Kaij sub-district hospital, as residents sought timely vaccination and treatment for their wounds.

Sterilised Stray Dog Released By BMC Bites 2 Children

This comes in two weeks after a stray dog from Mazgaon's Irani Wadi has bitten two children just ten days after being released back into the area by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The dog was earlier picked up for aggressive behaviour by the civic body, was sterilised, and then returned to the area.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, after returning to the area, the again started chasing and attacking people. The dog bit two children in separate incidents, one aged seven and the other 10, both from poor families.

Though the BMC dog squad said that action was followed with proper procedure and the dog was sterilised, vaccinated, and kept under observation for 15 days before being released back to its original location, however, residents argued that dogs with a history of aggression should be treated differently.

According to the report, after the recent biting case, a new complaint was filed by residents and shopkeepers to the BMC demanding the dog's removal, monitoring, and accountability, warning that inaction could make the civic body liable for future attacks.

(With PTI Inputs)

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