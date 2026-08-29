 Over 56,000 Women Avail Free Bus Travel In Indore During Raksha Bandhan
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Over 56,000 Women Avail Free Bus Travel In Indore During Raksha Bandhan

More than 56,000 women used free bus services offered by AICTSL in Indore during Raksha Bandhan. Nearly 50,000 travelled on intercity charter buses, while over 6,000 used city buses and i-Buses. The 48-hour facility covered several major routes. Bus stops witnessed heavy crowds as women travelled to meet their families and celebrate the festival with their brothers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Over 56,000 Women Avail Free Bus Travel In Indore During Raksha Bandhan
Over 56,000 Women Avail Free Bus Travel In Indore During Raksha Bandhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 56,000 women benefited from the free bus travel facility offered by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during Raksha Bandhan.

Nearly 50,000 women travelled free of cost on intercity charter buses, while more than 6,000 used city buses and i-Buses without paying fares.

Free intercity travel for 48 hours

AICTSL PRO Mala Singh Thakur said the free travel facility was available to women for 48 hours, from 6 am on August 27 to 6 am on August 29.

During this period, women travelling from Indore to other cities, as well as those arriving in Indore, were not charged fares.

Buses operated on major routes

Intercity charter buses operated from Indore to several cities, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Khargone, Dhar, Jhabua, Shajapur, Guna, Ashoknagar and Biaora.

A large number of women used the buses to visit their families and tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists.

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Passenger numbers rose during festival

According to AICTSL, city buses normally carry around 5,000 to 6,000 passengers daily. During festivals, the number rises to between 8,000 and 9,000, with women accounting for nearly 40% of passengers.

More than 150 intercity charter bus trips are operated daily.

Rush at bus stops

Crowds of women were seen at major bus stops and along key routes from early morning on Raksha Bandhan. 

Buses remained crowded as women travelled to their maternal homes, many accompanied by family members.

Several women also used the free city bus and i-Bus services to travel within Indore.

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