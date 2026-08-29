Ewww! Customer Finds Maggots Wriggling In Momos At Indore Restaurant; Demands Strict Action | VIDEO

Customer Finds Maggots Wriggling In Momos At Indore Restaurant; Demands Strict Action | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing maggots wriggling in a container loaded with momos surfaced on social media. The clip is said to be from a restaurant in Indore on Saturday.

A customer alleged that some maggots were found in momos served at VR-One Restaurant, located behind C21 Mall in Indore. Following the incident, the complainant, Deepak Meena, approached the Food Department and demanded action against the restaurant.

The incident reportedly took place around 6.30 pm on Friday when Meena visited the restaurant with his friends. He claimed that they noticed maggots crawling inside the momos.

Meena raised the issue with restaurant operator Siddharth Malviya and employee Sonu Pal. According to the complainant, Pal said the restaurant did not prepare the momos and was therefore not responsible.

Customer alleges misbehaviour

In his complaint to the Food Department, Meena alleged that the restaurant operator and employee misbehaved with him instead of providing a satisfactory explanation.

Meena and his friends then checked a basket containing frozen momos kept at the restaurant. They claimed that maggots were also crawling on several other momos stored inside it.

Following this, the customer informed the Food Department about the matter.

Complaint submitted with photos and videos

Meena described the incident as a serious public health concern. He requested officials to inspect the restaurant’s food storage arrangements and hygiene standards and take strict action if any rules were found to have been violated.

Photos, videos and the restaurant’s location were also submitted along with the complaint.

Food Department to collect samples

The Food Department confirmed that it had received the complaint.

The department also assured that a team would visit the restaurant on Saturday to conduct an inspection.

It would find out where the momos were prepared and which restaurants received their supply. Samples and other details would be collected and sent for examination.

Officials added that strict action would be taken against those responsible if any negligence was detected.