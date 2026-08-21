Rats, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen Of Indore's 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Food Safety Inspection Exposes Veg & Non-Veg Food Stored Together

Food Safety, Hygiene Violations Reported At Indore 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Raw Material Seized For Inspection | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents were taken aback after several food safety and hygiene violations were reported at the luxury 5-star hotel Sayaji, located in Indore’s posh Vijay Nagar area.

According to the Food Safety Department, around 66 kg of non-vegetarian food was found without batch numbers, packing details, manufacturing dates and expiry dates.

The required temperature for storing food was also not maintained. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, including seafood, chicken and mutton, were stored together in the cold storage.

Several food items were kept directly on the floor or against walls. Packed kulfi did not have manufacturing dates, expiry dates or batch numbers. A frozen dessert was stored in the premises but was listed as ice cream on the menu.

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'Action would be taken on the basis of investigation findings'

Speaking to the media, Food Safety official Manish Swami said District Administration and FDA department took action along with Food Safety Department. "Action was taken against both kitchens of Sayaji Hotel after irregularities were found during inspection of raw material. Labelling violations were also discovered, leading to the seizure of the raw material,” he said.

INDORE–नाम का 5 स्टार..लेबलिंग वॉयलेशन मिला...होटल सयाजी पर खाद्य विभाग का एक्शन...



सयाजी होटल में 66 किलो नॉनवेज बिना बैच नंबर, बिना मैन्युफैक्चरिंग डेट ,बिना एक्सपायरी डेट के मिला....



टीम को नहीं दिखा पाए 5 स्टार का FSSAI लाइसेंस....



चूहे और चूहे की गंदगी मिली.....



लेबलिंग… pic.twitter.com/6bxCuFuK4w — HBTV News (@hb_tvnews) August 20, 2026

He added, “Further action would be taken in case violation of licensing conditions were discovered. The licence could also be suspended depending on the severity of the irregularities.”

Inspectors also found mouldy peanuts, rotten tomatoes and potatoes, along with improperly labelled food products.

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Cockroaches, rat also found

Cockroaches, rat droppings and signs of rat infestation were found on the premises. Cracks, rust and poor maintenance were also noticed in storage and food preparation areas.

The hotel was also found operating a bakery and making sweets, though these activities were reportedly not included in its licence. Used cooking oil was being discharged directly into the drainage system.

Samples of paneer, raw non-vegetarian food, packed paneer, fennel, dry fruits and other food items were collected for testing.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)