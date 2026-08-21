 Rats, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen Of Indore's 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Food Safety Inspection Exposes Veg & Non-Veg Food Stored Together
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Rats, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen Of Indore's 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Food Safety Inspection Exposes Veg & Non-Veg Food Stored Together

Food safety officials found several violations at Indore’s 5-star Sayaji Hotel, including improperly labelled food, poor storage practices and hygiene lapses. Around 66 kg of non-vegetarian food without required details was seized. Inspectors also found mouldy items, pests, poor maintenance and unauthorised food operations.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Rats, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen Of Indore's 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Food Safety Inspection Exposes Veg & Non-Veg Food Stored Together
Food Safety, Hygiene Violations Reported At Indore 5-Star Sayaji Hotel; Raw Material Seized For Inspection | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents were taken aback after several food safety and hygiene violations were reported at the luxury 5-star hotel Sayaji, located in Indore’s posh Vijay Nagar area.

According to the Food Safety Department, around 66 kg of non-vegetarian food was found without batch numbers, packing details, manufacturing dates and expiry dates.

The required temperature for storing food was also not maintained. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, including seafood, chicken and mutton, were stored together in the cold storage.

Several food items were kept directly on the floor or against walls. Packed kulfi did not have manufacturing dates, expiry dates or batch numbers. A frozen dessert was stored in the premises but was listed as ice cream on the menu.

FP Photo

'Action would be taken on the basis of investigation findings'

Speaking to the media, Food Safety official Manish Swami said District Administration and FDA department took action along with Food Safety Department. "Action was taken against both kitchens of Sayaji Hotel after irregularities were found during inspection of raw material. Labelling violations were also discovered, leading to the seizure of the raw material,” he said.

He added, “Further action would be taken in case violation of licensing conditions were discovered. The licence could also be suspended depending on the severity of the irregularities.”

Inspectors also found mouldy peanuts, rotten tomatoes and potatoes, along with improperly labelled food products.

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Cockroaches, rat also found

Cockroaches, rat droppings and signs of rat infestation were found on the premises. Cracks, rust and poor maintenance were also noticed in storage and food preparation areas.

The hotel was also found operating a bakery and making sweets, though these activities were reportedly not included in its licence. Used cooking oil was being discharged directly into the drainage system.

Samples of paneer, raw non-vegetarian food, packed paneer, fennel, dry fruits and other food items were collected for testing.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

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