Bhopal News: Gross! Lizard Found In Curry At RGPV Canteen; Staff Calls It 'Piece Of Capsicum,' Eats It In front Of Students To Prove -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Gruesome! Lizard Found In Curry At RGPV Canteen; Staff Call It 'Piece Of Capsicum,' Eats It In front Of Students -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A curious case of curry was reported at Bhopal's RGPV canteen. Here, some students complained that a dead lizard was seen floating in the curry and recorded the clip as an evidence. When they took the plate to the kitchen staff and started complaining, one of the staff members dismissed the lizard allegations, saying that it was a piece of capsicum. He even picked it and eat the piece in front of the students to prove his claim!

The bizarre viral of the entire incident is going viral on social media on Monday.

According to information, the students of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) allegedly found a dead lizard in the curry served to them for dinner at the canteen.

As soon as they found it, they recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. The video is doing rounds on social media and is attracting huge condemnation from netizens.

However, the more shocking fact was that when the students reported the matter to canteen staff members, they denied all the claims of the lizard, called it a ‘piece of capsicum,’ and even ate in in front of them.

Watch the video here:

#Watch: Student found a lizard in mess food at UIT RGPV Bhopal. Staff denied it and claimed it was capsicum; one staff member reportedly ate it. #IndiaNews #Bhopal #College #JaagIndia pic.twitter.com/2jL8qv8msX — Jaag India (@thejaagindia) March 22, 2026

🚨SHOCKING | Lizard found in meal at Bhopal's RGPV canteen.



Students spot it in food, canteen staff picks it up, says "it's just capsicum" and eats it in front of them. pic.twitter.com/3yocMhSdse — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) March 23, 2026

According to information, the incident occurred on Sunday evening. Students were served dal, capsicum curry, roti, and rice.

While eating, one student noticed a strange taste and saw a dead lizard fried with curry. Other students were shocked, creating a commotion in the canteen.

Students claimed that complaints about food quality and hygiene had been made before, but no action was taken.

Following the incident, students demanded that the university administration investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.

They said such negligence poses a serious risk to students’ health. All eyes are now on what steps the administration will take in response to this case.

The students stated that a protest regarding the incident was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday.

ABVP members said the main canteen serves about 500 students daily and is located near the exam center. Here, a student reportedly found a dead lizard on their plate around 10 pm on Sunday night.

The canteen operator denied the lizard claim, stating it was a piece of capsicum and the staff even showed it to the students to prove it was safe.

Action is still awaited in the matter.