Over 12k Aspirants Appear For UPSC Prelims Examination At 27 Centres In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted in Indore on Sunday, May 24, with 12,104 candidates set to appear at 27 examination centres across the city.

The district administration had completed all preparations and put in place elaborate security and monitoring arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

According to official information, the examination was held in two shifts. The General Studies paper was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper was held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Authorities advised candidates to reach their respective examination centres well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Entry to examination centres began one-and-a-half hours before the commencement of each shift.

No candidate was allowed to enter after 9 am for the morning session and after 2 pm for the afternoon session.

Candidates were also advised not to carry valuables to the centres, as responsibility for safeguarding prohibited items rested with them.

Additional security measures were also ensured by UPSC.

As an additional security measure, candidates underwent physical verification followed by face authentication through the UPSC mobile application before being allowed entry into the examination hall.

A special control room was established at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office to monitor the conduct of the examination.

UPSC appointed Shaili Kanash as the Officer-in-Charge of the examination, while the Divisional Commissioner of Indore was designated as the coordinating officer.

The administration and police department remained on alert throughout the day, with special arrangements made for security, traffic management, drinking water and other essential facilities at all examination centres.