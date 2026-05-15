Over 12k To Take UPSC Prelims At 27 Centres In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 have intensified in Indore, where the exam will be conducted across 27 centres on May 24.

A review meeting regarding the arrangements was chaired by divisional commissioner Sudam Khade, who directed officials and centre superintendents to ensure strict compliance with all guidelines issued by the commission.

Officials said a total of 12,104 candidates are expected to appear for the exam in Indore. Out of the 27 centres, one has been specially designated for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. Candidates will be allowed entry only on the basis of the e-admit card downloaded from the UPSC website.

Khade has been appointed as the examination coordination officer, while joint commissioner (Litigation and Coordination) Shaili Kanash has been designated as the officer-in-charge for the exam. Khade instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and electricity facilities at all exam centres to avoid inconvenience to candidates.

Mobile phones, smartwatches and bags are banned

As per UPSC guidelines, candidates will not be allowed to carry calculators, mobile phones, IT gadgets, digital or smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, communication equipment, bags, or any electronic items inside the exam hall. Candidates will also not be permitted to appear at any venue other than the one mentioned on their e-admit card.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions

Morning Session: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Afternoon Session: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates may carry only essential items such as:

Pen and pencil

E-admit card

Personal photographs

Valid identity proof

Any other item specifically mentioned in the admit card instructions